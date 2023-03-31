Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $68.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.96 or 0.00021303 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93192208 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 639 active market(s) with $65,352,948.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

