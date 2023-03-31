Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.16 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00021074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $78.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00317838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003593 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.91947304 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 639 active market(s) with $78,740,765.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

