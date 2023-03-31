Unison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 6,968,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,561. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

