Unison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 6,968,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,561. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.