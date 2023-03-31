Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 706,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,343. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

