Unison Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 18,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VVX. TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.