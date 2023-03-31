Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

