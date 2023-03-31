Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,660. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

