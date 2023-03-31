Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 341,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

