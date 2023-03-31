Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 728,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,363. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

