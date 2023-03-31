Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $57.80. 1,671,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,651. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

