Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 740,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

