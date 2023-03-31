Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.79. 462,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,571. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.