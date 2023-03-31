Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

