UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.39. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $26,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.