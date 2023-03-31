UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,933,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

