UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,933,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.0 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.87.
UniCredit Company Profile
