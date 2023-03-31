Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.30. 111,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,776. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $543.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.86 and a 200 day moving average of $465.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

