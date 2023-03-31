UiPath Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 5,421 call options.
UiPath Trading Up 7.0 %
UiPath stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
