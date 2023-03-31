UBS Group Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after buying an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

