UBS Group Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $35.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.
Steven Madden Price Performance
NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.
Institutional Trading of Steven Madden
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.