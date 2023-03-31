UBS Group Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $35.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

