UBS Group Begins Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,735. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

