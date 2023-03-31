U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

