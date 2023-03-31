Two Point Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.80 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 5.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

