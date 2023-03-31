Two Point Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. 62,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

