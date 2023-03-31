Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Oracle accounts for 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. 1,097,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

