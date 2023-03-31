Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

TRUP stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $99.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $1,552,627. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

