Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

