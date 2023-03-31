TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
