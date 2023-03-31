TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 180,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

