TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,861,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 596,263 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 948,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 120,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 860,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period.

BKT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

