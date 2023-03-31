TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.61. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

