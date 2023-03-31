Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. 575,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,666. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

