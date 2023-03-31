Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 1,053,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16,980% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

