Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10.
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
