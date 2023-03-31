Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

