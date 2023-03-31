Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPRKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($10.07) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.52) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,044.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

