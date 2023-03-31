TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of TANNZ opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

