TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $1,559,340.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of TRU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 1,853,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
