TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $1,559,340.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 1,853,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,398,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

