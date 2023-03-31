TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $72.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

TRU stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

