Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $182.91 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

