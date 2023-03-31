Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,537 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the typical volume of 1,317 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 2,250,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

