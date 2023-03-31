Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

