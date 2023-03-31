TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $2.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 400,107 shares changing hands.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

