Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWAPF. Citigroup lowered shares of Towa Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Towa Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

