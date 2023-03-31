Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,377,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 5,160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

