ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 477,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

ToughBuilt Industries stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 218,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,020. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

