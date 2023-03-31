Touchstone Capital Inc. Decreases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. F5 makes up approximately 10.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of F5 worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in F5 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in F5 by 26.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.75. 107,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.