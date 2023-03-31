Touchstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Touchstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,406 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares valued at $17,085,027. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of COIN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,328,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.