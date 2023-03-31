Top KingWin Ltd. (TCJH) Announces April 3rd IPO

Top KingWin Ltd. (TCJH) plans to raise $14 million in an initial public offering on the week of April 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Top KingWin Ltd. generated $5.8 million in revenue and $990,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $68 million.

Univest Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Top KingWin Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Top KingWin offers financial advisory and other services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China.Â (Incorporated in theÂ Cayman Islands) We provide a number of important business services in China to young and emerging companies including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on various aspects of fundraising, and (iii) advisory and transaction services. Our main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises (â€śSMEsâ€ť) in China. Corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services constituted approximately 7%, 23% and 70% of our business, respectively, during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. Supported by the rapid economic growth and friendly business policies in China, the number of SMEs in China has significantly increased from 2016 to 2021. According to Frost & Sullivan, an independent market research firm, from 2016 to 2021, the number of SMEs in China increased from 13.9 million to 26.8 million with a compound annual growth rate (â€śCAGRâ€ť) of 14.0%. Frost & Sullivan expects the number of SMEs in China will steadily increase at 9.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. We believe that the increasing number of SMEs provide a solid foundation for the future development of our business. With the increase in the number of companies entering the China market, most industries in China are becoming more competitive. Therefore founders, senior management teams and key employees of companies have an increasing awareness for professional business education in order to enhance their professional knowledge, boost their companyâ€™s strategic growth and allow the company to stay competitive in todayâ€™s economy. Chinaâ€™s economy is shifting from traditional real estate investment and manufacturing to new economy industries such as internet-driven or technology-driven industries. Currently, the new economy industry has been a vital driving force in the growth of the economy in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, from 2016 to 2021, the market size of new economy industries by revenue in China experienced significant growth with 28.2% CAGR, which was much higher than the synchronized growth rate of 8.9% in Chinaâ€™s nominal GDP, attaining $4.0 trillion (RMB25.2 trillion) by the end of 2021. We believe that the rapid growth of new economy industries benefits the development of our business. Our mission is to provide comprehensive services to address client needs throughout all phases of their development and growth. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Top KingWin Ltd. filed its F-1 on Jan. 18, 2023, in which it disclosed terms for its IPO. The company submitted its confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Aug. 26, 2022.)Â “.

Top KingWin Ltd. was founded in 2018 and has 40 employees. The company is located at Room 1304, Building No. 25, Tianâ€™an Headquarters Center, No. 555 North Panyu Avenue, Donghuan Street Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, PRC Zip: 511400 and can be reached via phone at +86 400 661 3113.

