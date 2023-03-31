Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.13 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and approximately $30.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00007472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00201910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,944.06 or 1.00037382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08542938 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,123,016.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

