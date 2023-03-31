Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Read More

