Tokyo Electron Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Articles

